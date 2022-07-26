Massive Indoor Waterpark Coming to Fargo in 2024

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A massive indoor waterpark is slated to make a splash in Fargo in 2024.

EPIC Companies has released its early plans for “The Wave by Epic”, a 40,000 square-foot family friendly facility.

It will include a lazy river, thrilling slides, kids splash pad and an activity pool along with a seven-story, 125 room hotel and parking ramp.

EPIC’s mission is to work with schools, nonprofits, and community organizations to make sure kids of all income levels can use the park.

It will be located in Anderson Park off 45th Street South, not far from the Red River Zoo.