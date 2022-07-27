Two dead in Hopkins, Minnesota explosion

The victims are identified as a husband and wife, believed to be in their 80's

HOPKINS, Minn. (KVRR) — Two people were killed when an explosion and fire demolished a suburban Minneapolis home in Hopkins.

The bodies of a husband and wife, both in their 80s, were found in the debris.

The fire chief says it was a “pretty violent explosion” that reportedly shook many other homes in the neighborhood around ten this morning.

The cause of the blast has not been determined.

Crews found no gas leaks on the exterior of the home.

(AERIAL PICTURE COURTESY OF FOX 9)