Red River Women’s Clinic Has More Time To Move to Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — The owner and operator of Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo says she now has more than enough time to relocate the clinic to Moorhead.

A judge on Wednesday temporarily delayed North Dakota’s trigger law abortion ban.

Tammi Kromenaker says she was prepared to reopen her clinic in Moorhead next week if the state’s abortion ban had taken effect Thursday.

She is now looking to open her clinic in its new location within the next month.

Minnesota has become an island of legal abortion in the Upper Midwest.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley has re-filed the trigger law to take effect August 26.