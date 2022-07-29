LIVE: Fargo Blues Festival

An American folk music tradition takes over this weekend.

It’s the perfect weekend to get the blues.

Bluesfest is going on now in North Fargo and The Morning Show got a sneak peek.

It’s the top outdoor summer blues music festival in the region and it’s attracting acts from all around the nation.

You can catch legends like Walter Trout and Tab Benoit among them.

There’s nonstop music Friday and Saturday, with side stage bands taking over once the main stage is cleared.

We caught up with Blue Wailer for a little taste of the action later Friday.

Between riffs, Emily Welker got a chance to talk with the musicians about the deep roots of blues in the American musical tradition, and the passion, pathos, humor, grace and resiliency the blues represents for its artists.

https://fargoblues.com/