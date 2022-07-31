“Fargo Meets Japan” event shares language and traditions

"Fargo Meets Japan" holds its first Japenese cultural event with plenty of food, games, and entertainment.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Organizers say they want to provide an outlet to people interested in Japanese culture.

They were surprised and really happy about the number of people that came out.

Sushi Burrito Café was serving food. Live entertainment included Soran dancing and there were karate demonstrations.

“Not a lot of Japanese born people in Fargo, that’s part of the reason I really wanted to build this, so that we could bring them together and we can bring, because I did know there’s a lot of people who are interested in Japan and Japanese culture,” said Conrad Klinkhammer, “Fargo Meets Japan.”

“Fargo Meets Japan” was started three years ago on Facebook.