UPDATE: Five hour armed standoff ends in Jamestown

(courtesy, NewsDakota.com)

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) – A man is taken to the hospital after a standoff lasting more than five hours in Jamestown.

Authorities were called to the 100 block of 5th Street Northwest around 10:45 A.M.

Officers responded to a man barricaded inside a home after threatening to kill a woman he kept against her will overnight who later ran.

Police Chief Scott Edinger says forty one year old Kevin Garnica made threats he would kill law enforcement and has warrants out of Pierce County.

Authorities thought he may have a knife and gun.

The door was broken with an armored vehicle and a robot gave him a phone.

Three hours later, Garnica tried to run from the apartment with a knife.

Police struck him with less than lethal rounds and he ran inside.

Around 4:30, law enforcement used tear gas and took Garnica into custody without incident.

He was taken to the hospital and officers were treated for gas exposure.

Reports have been forwarded to the Stutsman County State’s attorney for possible charges.