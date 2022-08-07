Former Miss America Jumps Into ND Congressional Race as an Independent

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund is running for Congress as an independent.

Mund making the announcement Saturday on her Facebook page saying she wants to be North Dakota’s first female in the U.S. House of Representatives.

She plans to start gathering the 1,000 signatures she needs to get on the ballot to face incumbent Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Democrat Mark Haugen in November.

Mund generated headlines by saying in 2018 that she had been bullied and silenced by leaders within the Miss America organization.

She graduated with honors from Harvard Law School in May.