LIVE: Launch Your Own Business with Heartland Forward

Small businesses are the heart of our community. Here's how you can add to its pulse.

Between inflation, the supply chain snarl and oh yeah, those hikes in interest rates we’ve been seeing, you’ve probably been thinking now is not exactly the right time to launch your idea for a small business in North Dakota.

Heartland Forward says think again.

If you apply to their program, already launched in 20 other states and now coming to North Dakota for the first time, they might give you $5,000 to help you turn your dream of being a small-business owner into a reality.

You’re required to have a business idea or a pitch deck for your plan, and the business can be either for-profit or non-profit.

Then, once applications are in, Heartland Forward officials will choose ten people to get the money, as well as special training and support to learn how to get their businesses started.

The training will take you all the way from the very beginning of the process, all the way to the final stages.

Heartland Forward’s Katie Milligan Zoomed in live to the Morning Show to talk about why, now that the pandemic-era federal payments have ended, it’s the time to get small business ideas growing into a reality in North Dakota.

For more information on what the program does and how you can apply, check out this link: