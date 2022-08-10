Police share complaints & use of force information with Fargo Police Advisory & Oversight Board

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police says there have been 21 complaints against officers from January 1 to June 30.

Eleven were sustained and three are pending. Three of the complaints were from outside the department and 18 were internal. Four were use of force with one of them being sustained.

Officers in five of the sustained complaints received additional training. Three received written reprimands and two got oral reprimands.

Fourteen of the complaints were classified as unfounded with the help of body cameras.

The department shared information with the Police Oversight and Advisory Board.

“In 2022, it’s slightly up. We had a 0.14 percent interaction with the public where force is used,” Deputy Chief Joe Anderson said.

There were 35 incidents of officers using force. Nineteen involved people of color. A majority when dividing the incidents into race and gender, 12, involved white men.