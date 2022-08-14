Red Cross Helping People Displaced by House Fire in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Red Cross is helping people with temporary lodging after a fire at this house in south Fargo.

Fire crews arrived after 9 Sunday morning on a report of a porch on fire.

They found flames on the front of the building on both the first and second floors.

Everyone who lived there got out safely.

Two cats were found inside and are unharmed.

The house has significant fire damage on the first floor and extensive smoke damage throughout.

The cause is under investigation.

A preliminary damage estimate is not yet available.