Fire damages Dilworth apartment building

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – No injuries were reported in a fire in an apartment building in Dilworth.

Fire departments from Dilworth and Moorhead responded to the call just after 7 a.m. Wednesday at 603 1st Avenue Northwest in Dilworth.

Clay County Sheriff and Dilworth Fire Chief Mark Empting says first arriving crews found smoke coming from out of apartments on the first and second-floor windows of the three-story complex. Residents were evacuated as a result.

Firefighters located a fire in the ground floor apartment and were able to get the fire out quickly. Fire damage was contained to the first-floor apartment, with some smoke damage throughout the second and third floors.

The cause is under investigation.