Judge In Bismarck To Hear Arguments over Abortion Trigger Ban on Friday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A Burleigh County District Court judge will hear arguments Friday in the lawsuit over North Dakota’s abortion trigger law.

The ban will take effect next week unless it is blocked by the court.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Red River Women’s Clinic, the only clinic that performs abortions in the state.

They argue that the ban violates the state constitution which “guarantees the rights of life, liberty, safety, and happiness, all of which protect the right to abortion.”

If the court takes no action, the abortion ban takes effect on August 26.

The clinic has already started provided services across the river in Minnesota where abortion remains legal.