Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum Hires Executive Director

The Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum is one step closer to becoming a reality

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The Museum just hired its first Executive Director, Josey Balenger.

Balenger has worked in philanthropy and at the Science Museum of Minnesota.

The project has been in the works since 2018.

Right now, they’re looking for a site in the metro to build the museum.

They’re also in the process of designing the museum, which they want to seamlessly show people of all ages how important STEM is in everyday life.

Balenger adds, “We want to make sure that everyone feels like they can access our exhibits. From the moment they walk in the door it feels welcoming. There’s opportunities for people at every level from little kids to adults and they can walk through the museum and really see themselves in science.”

They hope to open the doors on the museum in the next three to five years.

Find out more information by clicking here.