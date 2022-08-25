Pet Connection: Meet Isla

Isla is a girl with lots of love and lots of energy

Isla is a beauty with a stunning pair of mismatched eyes. One’s blue and one’s brown.

She is a 2-year-old mixed breed pup from Uffda Animal Rescue in Cando, North Dakota.

She is very social. Isla loves dogs, cats and kids. She has lost of energy.

She’s good in cars and the kennel.

Ideally, she could find a home with a friend, another dog her size.

Her new owners would need to devote a lot of time and attention to Isla. And they’d have to not mind dog hair. She sheds a lot.

But she’s got a lot of love! If Isla is the girl for you, click here for more information.