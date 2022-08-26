LIVE: Iconic Wienermobile Rolls Into Fargo

Wienermobile Heading To Bonanzaville's Pioneer Days This Weekend

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – One of the most iconic vehicles in the nation is rolling through the Metro this week.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile spent Friday morning in the parking lot outside KVRR’s studio.

It will be at Pioneer Days at Bonanzaville in West Fargo on Saturday and Sunday. Learn more about what to expect this weekend in the clip below.

Two “hotdoggers” drive the iconic wheeled weenie across the country, averaging 500 miles a week.

These hotdoggers started in June visiting cities across the region.

They’ve been in the Metro all week, even getting a wiener wash at Fargo’s downtown fire department.

They will be on the road for a full year. This clip shares what it’s like to be a hotdogger.

Hotdogger Sauerkraut Kat says it never gets old seeing people’s faces light up when they encounter the legendary mobile sausage.

She adds, “Fargo’s been one of the nicest city’s we’ve been to. The locals are very, very kind to us and we appreciate all the smiles, the waves, the honks. Thank you to Fargo.”

If you do see the Wienermobile at Pioneer Days this weekend, don’t forget to ask for your free weenie whistle.

And finally, check out a rare tour of the inside of the Wienermobile.