Groundbreaking for Eventide’s new “Sander Flats” 55+ apartments

RISE Companies' partner company C2 Construction will manage the construction of the project

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Eventide Senior Living Communities is expanding in Moorhead.

In a partnership with RISE Companies, Eventide is breaking ground on an expansion called “Sanders Flats.”

It’s an apartment complex for active adults 55 and over.

Construction has started at 1601 8th Street South, which is just south of Eventide’s Moorhead campus.

The complex will have 46 apartments and will have a skyway that will connect both Eventide buildings.

The project is expected to be done by early spring of 2024.