LIVE: Herding Cats At The Fargo Theatre 2022 International Cat Video Festival

It's meow-re memorable video moments than ever before.

FARGO — It’s furry important news we’re sharing with you this morning.

And we’re not kitten around.

The cat is coming back to the Fargo Theatre.

The International CatVideoFest is returning for September 2022, and we’re purrfectly delighted.

Cat video connoisseurs compile the best of the internet’s cat videos, plus original submissions, music videos, and sourced animations.

Then, you get to see it all on the big screen.

If that’s not enough feline fun for you, there’s more:

Fargo’s Homeward Animal Shelter will also have adoptable cats on hand at the theatre.

A portion of ticket proceeds from the Fargo shows will go toward the metro-based animal rescue.

The Theatre’s Sean Volk joined the Morning Show live in studio to talk about why we love seeing cats derp out on camera, and what the crowds of cat lovers could mean to the future of so many lovable felines seeking a forever home at Homeward.

For more information, or tickets: