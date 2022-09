1 dead in I-29 crash

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A West Fargo man is dead after a crash near the tri-level interchange on I-29.

Authorities say the 33-year-old man was not wearing his seatbelt when he crashed into a concrete support pillar.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials say his name will be released Sunday.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.