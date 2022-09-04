Two Crashes At Tri-Level Interchange in Fargo, One Person Killed

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two crashes in two days at the tri-level interchange in Fargo, with one person dead.

North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the victim of Saturday’s crash as 33-year-old Zachery Noble of West Fargo.

Noble left I-29 and hit a concrete support pillar for I-94.

He was pronounced dead at the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday afternoon around 1:45, a 68-year-old man from Moorhead hit a concrete median barrier at the tri-level interchange.

The man has serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

His name has not been released.

The highway patrol is investigating both crashes.