North Dakota Leaders Release Statements On 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND):

21 years after the September 11th attack on U.S. soil, we honor the brave first responders who stepped up and mourn with families who lost loved ones.

With the death of Al-Qaeda leader al-Zawahiri, our commitment to bring terrorists to justice and protect Americans continues.

Senator John Hoeven (R-ND):

“As more than two decades have now passed since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, we must vow to never forget the tragic events that took place that day. America mourns the loss of the thousands of men and women who lost their lives in the horrifying attacks, and we’re remembering them and thinking of their loved ones today. At the same time, we extend our appreciation to the brave first responders who ran toward danger to help their fellow neighbor. As our nation continues to fight global terrorism, we are reminded that freedom is not free. We are grateful for the incredible men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who have answered the call to protect our great nation.”

Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND):

“Today we remember the nearly 3,000 individuals who lost their lives to those unimaginable acts of terror and honor the courageous acts by the first responders and rescue workers who risked their lives to help others,” Burgum said. “We also share our endless gratitude for the members of our military who have defended our freedom and fought the Global War on Terrorism, including the 29 service members from North Dakota who made the ultimate sacrifice for their nation.”