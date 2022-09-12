Local Veterans Enjoy Day 2 of Latest Honor Flight To D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — The Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota/Minnesota is in Washington, D.C. right now on it’s 11th mission.

The flight departed Grand Forks International Airport on Sunday and will return Tuesday night at 7 for a big homecoming.

Around 90 veterans are on this latest trip to see the war memorials in their honor.

And it’s all paid for through generous donations, raffles and auctions, meaning the veterans do not have to pay one penny.

The next trip is already planned for next month.

The flight will leave Hector International Airport in Fargo on Sunday October 2 and return Tuesday October 4.