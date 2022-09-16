LIVE: Scarecrows in the Garden

We don't mean to scare you, but fall is almost here.

If you’re not really enthusiastic about the start of colder weather and an end to summer recreation, that’s okay.

Bid goodbye to the garden with a bang and get into the fall spirit at this weekend’s Scarecrows in the Garden.

It’s an annual fundraiser for the Northern Plains Botanic Garden in North Fargo.

You can buy pumpkins, fall decor, and botanical supplies all made from what they grow there.

The scarecrows are made by local artists, businesses and nonprofits, and they’re also for sale.

You can get food, enjoy live music, and get family portraits made in the beautiful gardens, which are in the swell of their late-season splendor right now.

And all the sales go to support the Botanic Gardens, which is primarily volunteer-driven, and which are currently in the process of developing the new Japanese Garden section.

Barbara Villella, of the Northern Plains Botanic Garden Society, joined the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about celebrating the beauty of the garden just as we have to say goodbye for the year and start dreaming of what’s ahead in spring.

For more information:

https://www.npbgs.org/scarecrows-in-the-garden?fbclid=IwAR3B_vk8oxZ7uuUcsbdltrINFD-4UeE0tIvAv7WWD9y_1fJBa0QttZk0taQ