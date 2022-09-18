National Guard Unit Welcomed Home In Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A big welcome home ceremony in Grand Forks for the North Dakota Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.

They were greeted by family, friends and North Dakota leaders including Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Gov. Doug Burgum along with Major General Alan Dohrman, Adjutant General of the North Dakota National Guard.

The unit was deployed in Operation Noble Eagle to defend the airspace in Washington, D.C.

This was the battalion’s third deployment to D.C., as well as its 12th deployment since 2004.