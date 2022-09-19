Man Tased After Trying To Hit Fargo Officer With A Shovel

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Fargo police officer used a Taser to protect himself when he was confronted by a man who tried to hit the officer with a shovel.

Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. Saturday involving 29-year-old Tyrie Gardner.

He was using the shovel to break windows on a building in the 34 hundred block of Interstate Boulevard.

Gardner was arrested for Attempted Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Terrorizing, Refusing to Halt, and Criminal Mischief.