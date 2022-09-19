Spirt Lake Man Gets 30 Years in Prison On Child Porn Indictments

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Spirit Lake man who pleaded guilty to producing, distributing and possessing child porn gets 30 years in prison.

Court documents show 29-year-old Johnson Tollefson produced child porn in Dilworth.

It depicted a toddler-age female.

He then distributed the child porn to other users of the social media network Tumblr in exchange for other child porn.

Law enforcement was tipped off by the social networking website in late 2019.

Tollefson was indicted in both North Dakota and Minnesota, but the Minnesota case was transferred to North Dakota and he pleaded guilty to both indictments.