Fargo House That Has Had Over 500 Police Calls Since 2018 to be Demolished

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners vote to have a dangerous house demolished by mid-November.

The house at 924 5th Street South was deemed dangerous by building inspectors.

The house has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous violations of city code, rubbish, and some 550 police calls since December 2018.

Netty Burger is one of the neighbors frightened by the number of people still living in the house even though the structure was posted as dangerous and secured.

She says one of the first things she was told by neighbors was not to have anything to do with the man living in the house because he was dangerous and would retaliate.

Police told her the same thing.

She says 24 years later, the problem continues.