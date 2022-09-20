LIVE: Take A Seat With FMCT

Own a piece of performing arts history.

Take a seat.

No, really.

That’s what a longtime performing arts center in the region is hoping you’ll do to help them out with their theater demolition.

After all these years, the Stage at Island Park is coming down.

And now, FMCT is asking people to come by and pick up theater seats before the building is leveled.

The stage building was deemed to be structurally unsound and has to be torn down.

But, since the show must go on, the troupe is continuing its season across the Red River at Moorhead’s Hjemkomst Center, with performances like the upcoming murder mystery dinner theater “The Ace of Diamonds” coming up at the end of the month.

FMCT members say it’s a bittersweet moment as they move sets, costumes and other theater items to the company’s new home.

FMCT member Lucas Rutten joined the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about what it’ll be like this weekend as crowds come by to collect parts of the old theater, and what the park will look like now.

And here’s the bottom line on seat pricing: they’re not asking for a set price, but donations to the theatre company are always appreciated.

Here’s a link to all the information, including details about the company’s new season at the Hjemkomst Center.

https://www.facebook.com/FMCTND