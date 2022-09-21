LIVE: Anime Fargo

You've got two days to whip up a costume, so get on it!

FARGO — It can be tough to find an event that the whole family, from babies to teens to young adults to grandparents, can all get in on.

But that’s the promise at Anime Fargo: Magical Transformations, happening this weekend here at the Ramada by Wyndham.

The event centers around the wildly popular cultural phenomenon of anime, or animated entertainment.

Some of it is kid-centered, some of it is for adults only.

It’s inspired legions of deeply devoted fans, starting mostly in Japan and now spreading outward through the Western world.

Fans can spend hours, days, weeks and months creating handmade costumes for cosplay, get involved in games with other fans, and take part in panels, photographs, meet actors and writers, and meet other anime enthusiasts from around the region.

Event organizer Emily Tillma is a member of the KVRR Morning Show family as well as an accomplished cosplayer.

She took a break from her last-minute preps for the convention to talk live in studio with Emily Welker about the big costume contest, connecting with other anime fans, and why its appeal is so universal.

For more information: