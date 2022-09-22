David Hamilton to retire after more than two decades at F-M Opera & Concordia College

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – After being part of Fargo-Moorhead Opera for three decades, 25 of them in leadership roles, General Director David Hamilton is calling it a career.

He has also been teaching voice and Italian at Concordia College since the mid 1990s.

Hamilton has a wide range of performing experience including with the Metropolitan Opera in New York and the San Diego Opera. He calls the industry “vocal Olympics.”

Hamilton believes F-M Opera and Concordia will benefit from new ideas and perspectives.

The final performances of his career will be La bohème at North Dakota State University’s Reineke Concert Hall on March 31 and April 2.

“I really find myself driven to create beauty for our community, for the people around me and to introduce a powerful medium and powerful theater,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton and his husband are moving to Palm Springs, California. He hopes to continue performing.

Click here for more information on F-M Opera’s performance of La bohème.