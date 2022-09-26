NDSU Homecoming Week begins with pep fest & ice cream social

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A pep fest and ice cream social kicks off Homecoming Week at NDSU.

The Gold Star Marching Band, cheer team, university staff and Football Coach Matt Entz enjoyed a treat while showcasing Bison Pride in front of Putnam Hall.

Even though a lot of people think about football when they hear homecoming, the week is also about community service, showcasing history and, of course, plenty of green and yellow.

University staff say a pep rally and ice cream is a perfect way to start the school week.

“This is, I think, one of my favorite events for homecoming. It is a great way for the campus to come together at the very beginning of the week,” NDSU Director of Student Activities Dr. Lisa Samuelson, P.h.D. said.

“Homecoming Week is, in general, a great opportunity for alumni, friends of the university, students, faculty, staff to come together. It really is a community event,” NDSU Foundation Senior Director of Events Nicole Holden

Tuesday is Serve With The Herd where students, staff and faculty will do community projects. Click here to sign up and here to see Friday’s parade route.