Crews put out West Fargo apartment fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Firefighters knock down an apartment fire.

It happened around 10:45 Wednesday night on the 2900 block of Bluestem Drive.

Crews say when they arrived there was a small fire on the deck. They quickly extinguished it within minutes.

The fire department says the building has minimal smoke and fire damage.

The cause and damage estimate is under investigation.

No one was hurt or displaced.