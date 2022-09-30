St. Cloud bar owner gets 5 years in prison for arson

The fire happened in February 2020 at The Press Bar and Parlor

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KVRR) — The owner of a former bar in St. Cloud has been sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for arson.

Andrew Welsh intentionally set fire to The Press Bar and Parlor as part of a scheme to obtain insurance money.

The 43-year-old man, of St. Joseph, was given 71 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay more than 3 million dollars in restitution.

In February 2020, Welsh used gas to set a fire in his office located in the basement.

The bar was a total loss after the fire spread.