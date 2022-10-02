Cass Co. Sheriff’s Office Helps See Veterans off To Washington, D.C.

Cass County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Cass County Sheriff’s Office is honoring our latest batch of local veterans to take off on the Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota/Minnesota.

They showed up before sunrise at Hector International Airport in Fargo and escorted around 90 vets into the airport so they could board the plane for Washington, D.C.

They will visit the war memorials constructed in their honor before returning home on Tuesday.

Everyone is invited to Hector Tuesday night at 7 to give our veterans a homecoming they’ll never forget.

Families, local service clubs, church groups and schools are all welcome.

And you can watch Cass County Sheriff’s full departure video on its Facebook page.