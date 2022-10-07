Fire Heavily Damages Home In Harwood

HARWOOD, N.D. (KVRR) – Firefighters battle a house fire overnight in Harwood.

The call came in shortly before 3 a.m. Friday that a home was on fire on the 500 block of Wally Street in Harwood.

The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Crews remain on scene into the morning. The home has heavy damage.

Smoke was reportedly visible a couple miles from the scene.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it’s unsure if anyone was home when the fire broke out.