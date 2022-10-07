Group tries to block marijuana legalization in North Dakota

FARGO – An addiction counselor who helped defeat a marijuana legalization proposal in North Dakota four years ago has launched an opposition group seeking to do it again this November.

The group, Healthy and Productive North Dakota, is forming less than five weeks before Election Day and after some major funders of the 2018 opposition had announced they would sit out the 2022 fight.

The measure would allow people over age 21 in North Dakota to use and possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana and grow up to three marijuana plants.

Luke Niforatos, who helped launch the group, said opponents didn’t see an organized effort take hold so they are stepping forward now. He said he’s not concerned that legalization supporters have a big cash advantage.