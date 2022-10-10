Concordia offers transfer admission guarantee for community college students

MINNESOTA (KVRR) – Twelve Minnesota private colleges, including Concordia, are offering a transfer admission guarantee.

Community college students who earned an associate of arts degree and meet GPA and other transfer curriculum requirements can get guaranteed admission.

The GPA to transfer to Concordia is 2.75 and you can earn your A.A. degree anywhere in the U.S. to transfer to be a Cobber.

The deadline to apply for the spring semester is December 15th.

The plan makes it easier for community college students to plan for getting an undergraduate degree.

“When we get transfer students from two-year colleges, they’re often some of our very best students. They do very well in our environment. We have many similarities to two-year colleges in terms of small class size and individual experience with faculty members,” Concordia College Provost and Dean Dr. Susan Larson said.

Click here for more information on the transfer admission guarantee including transfer requirements.