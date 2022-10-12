LIVE: Ghoul Morning Last-Minute Costume Craft

Artist Tinker makes a little last-minute magic for the Halloween procrastinators among us.

We’ve met her in her studio for an earlier Ghoul Morning.

Now, Fargo-based artist Tinker, whose real name is Ashley Rieck, is joining us in ours.

And she’s bringing the magic with her.

Rieck is turning her creative forces on zip ties and transforming them into a dramatic costume crown.

And the great thing is — since most of us aren’t gifted with the artistic skills she has — it’s a fairly low-skills, quick and easy turnaround.

The crowns can be customized depending on what kind of character you’re dressing as, and you can crank them out relatively quickly.

It’s the perfect Hail-Mary for those of us who spend more time dreaming about costume possibilities for Halloween than actually pulling them together.

Watch as Rieck shows Emily and Adam how to pull together a royally-inspired zip tie crown, and don’t forget to check out all her other fabulous art pieces on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/tinkercreates/