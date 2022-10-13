Guard Called In To Help With Explosive Materials Found in Williston Apartment

WILLISTON, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A man is in custody in Williston after the discovery of more than 1,000 pounds of explosive materials in an apartment.

Charges are pending for 28 year-old Ross Petrie in Williams County.

Minot and Bismarck Bomb Squads and Williston Police and Fire have been working to secure the scene since the explosive items were discovered during a narcotics investigation on Monday night.

Williams County emergency manager requested assistance from the North Dakota National Guard on Wednesday to help identify the explosive substances and clear the scene.

The area has not been deemed safe for neighbors to return to their homes.