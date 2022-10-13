Out-of-State Money Fuels North Dakota Term Limits Campaign

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A campaign over whether to impose term limits on North Dakota lawmakers and the governor is a mismatch so far – at least financially.

Washington, D.C.-based U.S. Term Limits, has contributed more than $810,000 in the past two years to get the ballot proposal before voters.

Lawmakers and opponents complain they can’t keep up with out-of-state interests.

Opponent say there has been no time to organize and raise funds before the vote.

Last month the North Dakota Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the measure should be placed on the November ballot.