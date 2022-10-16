Spud Valley Hobby Show returns at a new location

Organizers are happy to return to the groups roots

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –The Spud Valley Hobby Show comes home to Red River Valley Fairgrounds after spending some time away at hotels around the area in previous years.

For the 43rd annual show, organizers were excited for the turn out.

They say there was some initial worries about attendance numbers with the location change.

The event features different types of model trains, model cars, and railroad memorabilia along with other items.

“A lot of people coming in empty handed who walk out with arms full so it’s been a good day for everybody, I think. This is one of those Sunday’s where if you’re not dying to sit in front of a football game, this is where you can be. You can be with your tribe out here,” said Tim Morrissey, Secretary, Spud Valley Model Railroad Club.

Next up, look for the group’s Christmas show.