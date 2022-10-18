LIVE: Lifting Spirits for Halloween

We have Proof that spirits are real -- seasonally, at any rate.

FARGO — We’re in the thick of Halloween party planning this Ghoul Morning. and there’s nothing that puts the boos in planning a party for your grown-up guests like booze.

So the folks at Fargo-based Proof Artisan Distillery took some time out of their own party planning for this weekend’s Zombie Prom to come in and help us mix up some potions.

The cocktails the Proof experts came up with feature their own locally-made products.

They’re great for mixing as a single serving, if it’s just you sipping something festive as you hand out candy.

They also work well for large-batch preparations if you invite a crowd over for a big Halloween bash.

Proof’s Jarek Kath devised both drinks using candy corn as inspiration, one of which is a novel twist on a classic old fashioned.

It’s part of the prep they’re doing for their big return this weekend to hosting large events for the first time since the pandemic struck.

Don’t forget to check out the link for tickets to the Zombie Prom at Proof, and let us know which of the Proof recipes you prefer.

CROOKED CANDY CORN OLD FASHIONED

In a mixing glass add:

2 oz. Crooked Furrow Bourbon

1/2 oz. candy corn syrup

2 dashes Angostura bitters

1 dash orange bitters

ice

Stir. Strain into rocks glass. Garnish with a cherry and orange peel.

ADULT TRICK OR TINI

In a cocktail shaker add:

2 oz. 2Docks vodka

1 oz. pineapple juice

1.5 oz. peach syrup

ice

Strain into a martini glass. Gently add 1/4 oz. grenadine. Top with whipped cream and sprinkles.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2073003862890819?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22groups_highlight_units%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D