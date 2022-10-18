ND Health Department stored thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses at wrong temperature

BISMARCK, N.D. – A state audit says the North Dakota Health Department stored thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses at incorrect temperatures or without temperature data over the past two years – and that some of the vaccine was administered to patients.

The health department disputed the audit released Tuesday.

Tim Wiedrich, who heads the agency’s virus response, says no non-viable vaccines were given to patients. The state analysis said nearly 2,000 Moderna doses were stored at incorrect temperatures and were administered to patients.

The audit also found nearly 13,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines were issued from storage with missing temperature data.

Neither the Health Department nor the auditor’s office is recommending revaccination.