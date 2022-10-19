K9 Rip Catches Suspect Who Fled Deputies In Beltrami & Clearwater Counties

BELTRAMI CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A man who tried to outrun authorities in Beltrami County is taken down by K9 Rip.

Deputies tried to stop 33-year-old Dustin Anderson of Bagley around 4:30 in the morning on October 7 for speeding.

They chased Anderson for nearly 23 miles through western Beltrami and into southern Clearwater counties at speeds that hit 100 miles per hour.

Anderson then crashed into some woods and fled on foot.

Beltrami County K9 Rip tracked Anderson down through heavy brush and swamp and held him until deputies could get to him.

Anderson was treated at Sanford Health and arrested for fleeing, felony possession of a controlled substance and 2nd degree DWI.