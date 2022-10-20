CDC Clarifies COVID-19 Vaccine School Mandates: Decision Up To States

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The CDC is pushing back on a claim being made by some conservatives about mandated COVID-19 vaccines for schools.

It’s advisory committee on Thursday voted to add COVID-19 vaccines to the recommended immunization schedules for both children and adults.

But the CDC says whether schools require the COVID vaccine can only be made at the state level, not the federal level.

CDC states all states provide medical exemptions, and some state laws also offer exemptions for religious and/or philosophical reasons.

State laws also establish mechanisms for enforcement of school vaccination requirements and exemptions.

Now that the vaccine is added to the suggested vaccinations, it will open the door for states to begin making those calls.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is one conservative against such a move.

“My opponent, Jamie Smith, has supported mandating the COVID vaccine here in South Dakota and as long as I am governor, I will continue to protect your children,” said Noem in a social media post.

“I’ll fight off anyone and the federal government who tries to force the COVID vaccine on our kids”.

The federal campaign to get updated booster shots this fall is likely the last one as private insurance is expected to take on the process beginning in 2023.