LIVE: The Monster of Devils Lake

The stories live on, even if the monster may be no more.

It’s one of the region’s longest-running scary stories.

The murky depths of Devils Lake in North Dakota may be hiding a monster.

And the source may surprise you.

It’s been variously referred to as a sea serpent, or a sort of Loch Ness Monster of the Upper Midwest.

But it turns out, according to the original legend, neither of those are right.

Instead, according to anthropologist Kade Ferris, the monster was more crocodilian in nature.

Native Americans hundreds of years ago said the monster rose from a hole in the bottom of the lake to snatch little Dakotah children off its shores.

The eerie part, Ferris says, is that there are plenty of underground aquifers that run through much of the U.S. to here in North Dakota.

Ferris Zoomed in live to the Morning Show to talk about the strange and unsettling aspects of the legend, why it still survives to this day, and why myths, legends, fairy tales and monster stories are handed down from generation to generation and culture to culture.