Pizza Ranch Signs Development Agreement For Thief River Falls Location

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — Pizza Ranch has signed an agreement to develop a new location in Thief River Falls, Minnesota.

An opening date was not given in the company’s August franchise news release.

It is part of the popular pizza chain’s effort to accelerate growth.

They have opened a new location in Gillette, Wyoming and signed other development agreements in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and in Oklahoma.

Pizza Ranch currently operates 212 locations in 14 states with plans to open 10 new locations in Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and Illinois by end of year.