Suspect On The Loose After Chase Following Reported Gunshots

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A suspect is on the run this morning after reports of possible shots fired led to a chase overnight in Fargo.

Fargo Police responded to a report of a disturbance and possible shots fired just after midnight in the 3300 block of 31st Avenue South.

They saw an SUV matching the description of the vehicle from the call.

Officers tried to stop it, but the driver took off.

During the chase, police say someone showed a weapon out the front passenger window, but did not fire it.

Officers used a tire deflation device to stop the SUV at 32nd Street South and 3rd Avenue South.

Police arrested two women, 32-year-old Tannis Shaw and 21-year-old Rose Brown for possession of controlled substances.

They also found two guns in the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 32-year-old Scott Roberts, ran from the scene.

Police are still searching for him.