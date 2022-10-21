LIVE: So Bad It’s Good

This Ghoul Morning we're delving into the best of the worst horror movies at Horrorfest in Fargo.

FARGO — Being bad never felt so good as it will this Friday at the Fargo Theatre.

That’s when Grindflicks Horrorfest takes over the town and fans of the worst of cinema and the best of times are taking over the screen.

Billed as “a double feature of schlock and shock,” this year’s festival features bad-movie icon Greg Sestero, who’s introducing his new film “Miracle Valley.”

Sestero rocketed to fame after starring in the 2003 film “The Room,” widely lauded as being perhaps the worst movie ever made.

He’ll also be there with “Troll 2” star George Hardy, who’s out with a star turn in a a new dermatological horror film, “Cyst.”

Hardy and festival organizer Randal Black sat down for a live in-studio interview on the Morning Show to make for a very Ghoul Morning with Emily Welker.

Note: this event is for people 18 and older only.