One Man Found Dead, Woman Found With Gunshot Wound in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR-UPDATE 4:40PM) — One man is dead and a woman is at Altru in Grand Forks being treated for a gunshot wound in what police are calling a domestic related incident involving a firearm.

Police were called to the 300 block of Wren Drive just after 10:30 this morning on a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead in the driveway.

The woman was found in the house with an obvious gunshot wound.

Her current status is still unknown.

Police say the two individuals are known to each other and there is no threat to the public.

They anticipate releasing the names more information on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, is encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police Department.

Call: 701-787-8000

Online: Submit a tip via the GFPD’s Facebook page or website

App: Submit a tip via the Tip411 app