2 Arrested After Disturbance, Interstate Traffic Stop

Moorhead Police arrest two people after a disturbance they say began in Fargo

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Police arrest two people after a disturbance they say began in Fargo.

A caller told authorities that his vehicle might have been shot at near I-94 and 20th Street in Moorhead around 2:30 Friday morning.

Police found the suspect vehicle and stopped it without incident.

The say it looks like the disturbance started at the Baymont Inn and Suites in Fargo. Moorhead Police asked Fargo Police to search the area.

Moorhead Police arrested the two people in the vehicle they stopped.

27-year-old Abigail Ramirez of Dilworth was arrested on an open warrant and possession of narcotics.

41-year-old Dustin Grinder of Moorhead was arrested for possession of narcotics and a facsimile firearm.

Formal charges are pending.